MSP calls for ferries review after breakdowns

Scottish Greens Transport spokesperson John Finnie MSP has called on the Scottish Government to urgently review its ferries plan in light of new figures, which show that almost 800 Calmac sailings were cancelled because of mechanical breakdowns last year.

According to figures obtained from Calmac by Mr Finnie, 780 services were cancelled for technical reasons in 2018, 150 more than in 2017.

Highlands and Islands Green MSP John Finnie said: “The Scottish Government has a duty to provide good quality ferry services to support rural and island communities.

“Calmac runs lifeline services and contributes significantly to local economies, particularly with regard to the important tourist trade.

“However, my constituents need to have confidence that outwith extreme weather events, services will run as planned.

“The Transport Secretary must urgently review the ferries plan to ensure Calmac has a fleet that is fit for purpose and can be relied upon.

“As vessels get older, they require to spend more time in dry dock for repair.

“Steps must be taken to ensure the long term sustainability of Scotland’s ferry services.”