Music festival boost to Uist economy recognised by Comhairle Leader

Benbecula’s Eilean Dorcha Festival generated more than £520k for the local economy last year, and saw attendances grow by more than 12 per cent.

Held in July at Liniclate Machair, the self-styled #friendlyfestival attracted nearly 3,400 visitors in 2018, with more than forty per cent of visitors coming from outwith the Outer Hebrides, and nearly 90 per cent of attendees in Benbecula solely for the event.

The findings were confirmed in an independent economic survey of the event, and the impact on the local economy has been welcomed by the Comhairle.

Cllr Roddie Mackay, Comhairle Leader, said: “I would like to congratulate the Eilean Dorcha Festival for their ongoing success. The event achieves a number of key objectives, including supporting the island economy, being sustainable and bringing the community together.

“The Comhairle is very pleased to support the festival which brings significant economic and cultural benefits to these islands and we look forward with anticipation to next year’s event.”

The Festival’s benefit to the local economy grew by 24 per cent on the previous year. More than 90 per cent of those who responded to the survey rated the festival experience as being good, very good or excellent.

Last month the festival was shortlisted for The UK Small Festival of the Year award and The NOEA Scotland Tribute Award.