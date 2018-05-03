MV Clansman returns to service

CalMac ferry MV Clansman is returning to service after extensive repairs to her propulsion system.

Her absence required the company to move to an alternative timetable causing widespread disruption across its West Coast routes.

The vessel will pick up services from Uig to Tarbert and Lochmaddy allowing the MV Hebrides to enter dry dock overhaul.

CalMac managing director, Robbie Drummond, said: “Everyone in the company is working hard to getting a full fleet back in service by May 23 and having the Clansman back is an important milestone towards achieving this.

“In the summer our fleet is fully deployed to meet the specified timetable, which means that there are no spare vessels to provide resilience in the event of a technical breakdown.

“The impact this loss has had on our communities is of deep regret to us.”

The first service the Clansman re-entered service yesterday (Wednesday) evening sailing from Uig to Lochmaddy.

However the vessel will have to return to dry dock again for a short period in June for the replacement of its tailshaft, a key part of its propulsion system.

The company is working to minimise the impact on customers and will issue an update once dates are confirmed.