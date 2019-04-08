Ness fundraiser presented with charity award for turning the Isle of Lewis Purple

Ness resident, Kathleen Macdonald, has been presented with an award by the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK for outstanding dedication to fundraising and boosting awareness of pancreatic cancer.

When her brother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, at the age of 39, Kathleen knew she had to do something to help.

With the help of her local community, Kathleen has raised more than £21,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK by hosting the ‘Purple Ladies’ event and recruiting 60 people to cycle and walk 50 miles around the Isle of Lewis for the ‘SKIG2SKIG challenge’.

Kathleen is one of just seven award winners from across the UK.

She said: “It was a shock to be nominated and shortlisted for a Star Award, but to actually win was truly wonderful.

“This was an amazing achievement for us as a fundraising team; the amount raised is testimony to the kindness and generosity of not only the community of Ness but the Island as a whole.

“We are so thankful to everyone for their continued support.”

Around 780 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year in Scotland. Pancreatic Cancer UK is taking on this incredibly tough disease through supporting those affected, investing in ground-breaking research and lobbying for greater recognition of the disease.

The award was presented by the Diana Jupp, Chief Executive of Pancreatic Cancer UK at the charity’s Annual Summit, where more than 250 researchers, medical professionals, policy makers gathered alongside patients and carers to hear specialist talks on breakthroughs in diagnosis, delegates, cutting-edge research and hear first-hand accounts from people affected by the disease.

Diana Jupp, said: “Kathleen is such a worthy recipient of this award and I’m delighted that we have the opportunity to recognise all her hard work and dedication to the cause.

“The way she has brought together the whole community is tremendous.

“The funds Kathleen has raised will help us offer vital support to patients and families, invest in crucial research to help us see the breakthroughs we urgently need, and be a voice for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer.”

Pancreatic Cancer UK runs the only support line dedicated to pancreatic cancer, run by specialist nurses, for thousands of people affected by pancreatic cancer. Please call 080 801 0707 weekdays 10am-4pm or email nurse@pancreaticcancer.org.uk