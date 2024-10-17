Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix prices went up in 2023 - and another price hike could be on the way.

Company is about to deliver its latest earnings call.

Analysts are predicting that another price rise is ‘on the horizon’

Netflix fans have been dealt a blow as yet another price rise is ‘on the horizon’ for the streaming giant, according to analysts. The home of Stranger Things and Wednesday already hiked its monthly fees last year - but the cost could go up yet again.

It comes after the streamer cracked down on password sharing, causing many people who shared accounts to have to get their own - or pay an extra fee monthly. But according to Variety the subscriber growth from this is starting to ‘taper off’.

Netflix announced its most recent price rise in October 2023, around a year ago. It will post its Q3 earnings on Thursday October 17, according to reports.

Will Netflix prices go up in 2024?

It is bad news for Netflix subscribers hoping that prices would remain the same this year with analysts predicting that a rise is on the way. New Street Research analyst Dan Salmon wrote in an Oct. 15 note that there “the potential for a major price increase announcement, including the U.S”.

But not all customers may be affected, according to the analysts. They are predicting that the standard plan could be an area Netflix looks at - having not increased the price, at least in the US, on this package in over two years (at least across the pond).

Macquarie Equity Research analysts Tim Nollen and Ross Compton wrote in a Q3 media and tech earnings preview that “we think Netflix boasts strong pricing power given it has not raised price on the Standard tier since January 2022”.

Would a Netflix price rise cause you to reconsider your membership - or is Netflix worth it? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected] .