New approach at Taigh Chearsabhagh

A new format will be unveiled at the North Uist museum and arts centre Taigh Chearsabhagh AGM tonight (March 8th) at 6pm, with the formal meeting followed by a “wee ceilidh” from 7pm, which will include live music (Chloe Steele and Jordan Neil), wine, film and more.

It is hoped this new approach will attract more people to both the meeting and the ceilidh.

The organisation will also be launching their new website in both Gaelic and English, and new Gaelic Plan for consultation.

There will also be information about other exciting new projects, including the recruitment of our Creative Scotland Year of Young People supported Film & Visual Arts Trainee.

Amanda Catto from Creative Scotland will be attending the event.

Amanda is Head of Visual Arts at Creative Scotland, she said: “Taigh Chearsabhagh’s rich and varied arts and heritage programme engages people in a number of really meaningful ways, building strong national and international connections to enrich the cultural life and creativity of the communities of North Uist, benefiting young and old alike.

“I am excited to attend the celebrations on Thursday and look forward to spending time with the people that support and enable the organisation’s work - the many users of the building including resident artists, students and tutors; the community partners and participants.

“I’m sure it will be a very special evening.”

Bòrd na Gàidhlig has welcomed the commitment of leading arts body, Taigh Chearsabhagh, to produce a Gaelic Plan for the organisation.

Brian Ó hEadhra, Gaelic Arts Officer at Bòrd na Gàidhlig said: “Numerous public authorities across Scotland have developed or are developing statutory Gaelic language plans and it is heartening to see Taigh Chearsabhagh take the decision to produce a well thought out, voluntary Gaelic Language Plan.

“Taigh Chearsabhagh has an excellent track record in supporting the Gaelic language across its areas of work since its inception in 1993 and we are delighted to see them taking this initiative with regard to their Gaelic Plan.”

New Board members: Professor Murdo McDonald, Anna-Wendy Stevenson, Padruig Morrison, Mairead Rods, Angus McNab, Sheena Stewart and Catherine Yateman will be welcomed and there will be news about Taigh Chearsabhagh’s exciting plans for the year ahead.

Both meeting and “wee ceilidh” are open to everyone who would like to come along.