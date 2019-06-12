New book about Crofting Law is launched

A new book on crofting law was launched this week at a reception held in the main law library of the Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow.

The Western Isles were represented at the event by Alasdair Allan MSP and Iain M Maciver, Factor of the Stornoway Trust.

‘A Practical Guide to Crofting Law’ has been written by crofting law expert Brian Inkster.

The book is an introduction to crofting law for those with an interest in it or who may touch upon it. Whether that is lawyers, law students, land agents, crofters, landlords or anyone else with an interest in crofting law.

The book covers the main issues briefly and concisely, aiming to highlight the complexity of crofting law and the pitfalls and traps that await the uninitiated. The aim is that readers will, as a result, be better versed in the basics of crofting law.

Welcoming the publication of the book Patrick Krause, Chief Executive of the Scottish Crofting Federation, said: “This is a book that has been awaited since crofting law was formed, a book that lays out what the, notoriously difficult to navigate, ‘sea of legislation’ is about.”

Iain M Maciver said: “Brian has produced what I regard to be an easily digested and readable guide which can be of immense help to those seeking to steer their way through what at times can be a daunting maze called crofting law. His unquestionable grasp of crofting legislation shines through in what he has written for the benefit of others.”

The book has been published by Law Brief Publishing. It can be ordered online with a special discount via www.croftinglawbook.com