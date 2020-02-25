New charges proposed for electric vehicle charging

Drivers of electric vehicles in the Western Isles could be set to face new charges for connection to Comhairle nan Eilean Sair’s network of charging points.

Councillors on the Comhairle’s Transportation and Infrastructure committee will this week (Wednesday) consider the introduction of new tariffs, with a flat-rate charge of £6 per use being proposed, with the fees commencing in April. By the end of March, the Comhairle is expected to have a network of nineteen charging points across the islands and available for public use, and so far connection to the chargers has been free. The chargers were initially installed on Comhairle land to enable public use but also to support the growth of electric vehicles in the Comahirle’s own fleet of vehicles. But now, the Comhairle is looking to recoup costs which have so far been covered from the authority’s budget. The cost of electric supply to the Comhairle’s charging points cost nearly £4500 last year, and Transport Scotland currently funds maintenance costs of the facilities. The chargers at council headquarters in Stornoway were the most used in the authority last year with 767 charging sessions, with the points at Lionacleit School, Benbecula (411 charging sessions) and at the council offices in Balivanich (395) being the next most frequently used facilities.