New cinema ticket prices at Stornoway’s An Lanntair arts centre

From the 1st of April An Lanntair in Stornoway will be introducing new ticket prices for cinema goers.

Alongside a small increase to its standard tickets, the arts centre will introduce a new specially-reduced “Teen/Student Ticket” for young people aged 12-18 or currently in full time education, and a new “Member Ticket” for all An Lanntair members.

Kathryn Lamont Smith, An Lanntair’s Head of Marketing said: “We are constantly working to grow and develop our cinema programme at An Lanntair.

“We have been working in partnership with Film Hub Scotland to analyse and develop our audiences to create the best possible film programme.

“We also listen to feedback - many audience members have been asking for more varied cinema prices and special screenings.

“We screen autism friendly films, relaxed parent and child screenings and work with our programming team to screen films in line with special events and festivals, such as Faclan and Dark Skies.”

From April 2019, new cinema ticket prices at An Lanntair will be:

Adult 2D - £8

Adult 3D - £8.50

Teen/student 2D- £6.50

Teen/Student 3D - £7.00

Child 2D- £5

Child 3D - £5.50

Member 2D - £7.50

Member 3D - £8.00

An Lanntair will also be introducing it’s first ‘as live’ screening with Oscar Wilde’s Ideal Husband on Friday 19th of April.

Recorded live from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End this new production of the Rolls-Royce of English comedies is sure to delight An Lanntair audiences.

An Lanntair loves to hear from its customers, and often screen films upon audience request.

Anyone keen to request a film or feedback to An Lanntair can get in touch via marketing@lanntair.com.