New Harris carnival and festival

Plans are falling into place for a new international arts festival for Harris.

The new community festival event, will be held from August 2nd to 4th, and will be based in Tarbert with satellite events in venues throughout Harris.

There will be visiting international theatre performers and musicians from Sweden, Latvia, Portuga and France and the event will also showcase local performers, musicians, craft makers and artists.

A carnival parade will take place on Friday, August 3rd, where people can create their own float .

There will be workshops galore to help with your carnival creations from costume making to decorating your float. Island artists are invited to showcase their art and crafts during the festival days.

To find out more about this year’s event, contact Annalie Sinfield at: annaliesinfield@hotmail.com or call: 01859 530496.