New homes for Leurbost

The contract for the development of 10 new homes for affordable rent at Cleascro Road, Leurbost has been awarded to Calmax Construction.

Preparatory works are underway with a view to the building works commencing in January 2018 and keys being handed over to new tenants in November 2018.

The total cost of the project is £1.52m of which just over £1m will be funded by Scottish Government Grant.

Comhairle nan Eilen Siar are contributing £24k to the project demonstrating their commitment to developing homes in the rural areas. HHP will provide the remainder of the funding.

Norman Macleod, Chair of HHP said: “It is always good news to see new homes being built and HHP are addressing housing need where there is clear demand.

“It is particularly good to see this development getting underway as it includes one specially adapted home which will allow the family to stay within the area.”

Councillor Kenny John Macleod, Chair of the Comhairle’s Communities and Housing Committee commented: “The Comhairle is pleased to be able to contribute additional funding to allow the Cleascro Road housing development to proceed.

“This is a good example of the local partnership approach to the provision of new affordable housing. It demonstrates the Comhairle’s commitment to assist population retention and the regeneration and sustainability of our rural areas by increasing housing supply and introducing new housing options, and acknowledges that in some parts of the islands building and infrastructure costs can be considerably higher than average.

“I have no doubt that there will be a high level of demand for the new housing as construction progresses, and that the local community will welcome the benefits of new households setting up in the area.”