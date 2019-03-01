New homes for Leurbost and a boost for the local library

As the ten new HHP homes at Sealladh a’ Chliseim, Leurbost, Isle of Lewis near completion Calmax Construction Ltd donated £500 to the Sgoil nan Loch library project as part of HHP’s Community Benefit requirements.

The school has recently revamped their library making it a wonderful space for young learners to read.

The £500 donation was gratefully received by the school and had a very positive impact on the project.

HHP’s Chairman, Norman Macleod said: “The building of new high quality affordable homes has such a positive effect on local communities and it is always a pleasure to see the additional benefit created by the Community Benefit clause of the construction contracts.

“The school have obviously put a lot of effort into creating the library and we are delighted to have been able to contribute in this way. We hope the pupils enjoy their newly improved space and updated collection of books.”

The school said of the donation: “We would like to thank Calmax very much for this grant, which has helped significantly with our project to develop reading for enjoyment and a reading culture within the school.

“The money has not only helped to provide a number of new engaging texts in Gaelic and English, but has also enabled us to revamp the library to make it into an attractive and inclusive learning space for reading lessons, pupil led reading clubs and for simply chilling out with a book.

“The work surrounding our reading project has enabled us to help raise attainment in reading, with the library being central to that.”