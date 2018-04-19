New lifeboat for Leverburgh is on its way

The new Shannon class lifeboat for Leverburgh is currently making her way to the Islands and is set to arrive at the Leverburgh Lifeboat Station, Harris this Saturday afternoon.

The Leverburgh crew is already on board the new Lifeboat, which is en-route from Poole, and the vessel will be stopping off at various RNLI stations on the way.

The new lifeboat with the Leverburgh crew gets ready to leave Poole Harbour.

The vessel named ‘RNLB Stella and Humfrey Berkeley’ should arrive in Harris around 1.30pm on Saturday with the outgoing Mersey Class Lifeboat, ‘RNLB The Royal Thames’, leaving Leverburgh pier around 12.30pm to meet and accompany the new vessel on her journey into port.

The new vessel will perform a demonstration of its capabilities in front of the pier and it is also hoped the SAR helicopter will be in attendance, depending on operational requirements.

Following the demonstration there will be speeches by Hamish Taylor, Honorary President, Leverburgh RNLI and Jill Hepburn, Area Lifesaving Manager, RNLI.

