New marketing campaign for Uists

CalMac Ferries is set to launch a new national marketing campaign ahead of the 2019 tourism season, designed to raise awareness of Uist as an unmissable getaway.

The ‘Sea Uist Soon’ campaign is spearheaded by CalMac Ferries and supported by Outer Hebrides Tourism (OHT) and will comprise of marketing, PR, experiential and digital & social activity which will encourage visitors to ‘seek out the extraordinary’ throughout North Uist. Benbecula, South Uist and nearby islands

The new campaign will begin this month, with marketing teams out on the streets of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness and Manchester alongside on-board activity across the Calmac fleet.

Andrew MacNair, Head of Marketing at CalMac Ferries said: “The Outer Hebrides are becoming one of the most talked about tourism destinations the world over, and ‘The ‘Sea Uist Soon’ campaign has been created to ensure a successful tourism season in 2019.

“Following the operational issues endured last season, we wanted to continue to support the region not only with our services, but by working alongside the local tourism industry to promote all that’s great about Uist.

“By investing in this campaign we aim to demonstrate our commitment to the islands and the communities we serve and place the islands firmly on the radar of visitors when they plan their visit to Scotland this year.”

Rob McKinnon, Chief Executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism added: “This campaign has its origins in some tough discussions with Calmac following the problems which occurred last year.

“They have followed through on their commitment to invest in the region and help grow our tourism economy. Many of our most frequent visitors choose Uist as their base for their stay.

“This creative campaign aims to grow awareness among less seasoned visitors by showing them what we have to offer.”