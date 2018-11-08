New owner for Back pharmacy

Back Pharmacy in Lewis is moving into new ownerships as previous owners Mr and Mrs Hudson have sold the business in order to retire.

The pharmacy, one of three on the island, occupies a detached single storey property and has a well presented retail and dispensary area.

It has been sold to David Dryden from Glasgow, who owns two pharmacies, one in Glasgow and Gairloch Pharmacy in the north west of Scotland.

Mrs Hudson commented: “Moving to the Western Isles to purchase Back Pharmacy in 2005 proved to be a major change from our previous life in the North East of England. Providing a valuable pharmaceutical service at the heart of a rural community was achieved by long term commitment and dedication, for which we were rewarded with warmth and gratitude.

“I am confident David and his team will continue this work and wish them every success.”

New owner David Dryden said: “The Isle of Lewis is a stunning setting, and from our first visit to view Back Pharmacy, we felt very positive about the prospect of getting involved.

“The previous owner has done a fantastic job and put together a great team.

“There are challenges involved in running a pharmacy in a remote setting but there are opportunities too, and we are hoping to continue the good work that is already being done and will try to develop and enhance services wherever possible.”