New owner will safeguard the future of the Stornoway Gazette and Back in the Day titles

You may have seen or heard reports over the weekend that Johnston Press, the owner of the Stornoway Gazette and Back in the Day, was placed into administration.

We can announce that the papers are now owned by a new operating company - called JPIMedia - under a new financial arrangement that safeguards your newspapers and website.

Johnston Press had been conducting a strategic review of its finances over the past 18 months to restructure its debts and assets.

At the weekend the company was placed into an administrative process, and acquired by those who previously owned our debt.

This is good news for the Stornoway Gazette and Back in the Day titles as it safeguards your newspapers and website, continues the employment of our staff and helps us to have a more stable and secure future.

Our journalists will continue to report on the local stories that matter to you. There will be no change to our editorial policies, the values we hold, our editorial independence or our commitment to the Editor’s Code and IPSO guidelines.

While this review has been taking place our journalists and commercial staff have continued to operate as normal, bringing you quality news, sport and information you expect of us.

Our commitment to our readers, newsagents and retailers is that we will continue to serve you in the best way we can and to nurture the unique community relationship we have with you.

We value the trust you have in our content very highly and rely on you, our readers and customers, to support us and our industry.

You will be well aware of the challenges our industry faces. We still face those challenges today. You can support us through continuing to buy our titles, visiting our websites and advertising in our products.

Thank you for your support and kind messages over the weekend as we entered and emerged through this process.