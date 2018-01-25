New play and sports equipment for Uig

Uig Community Centre Association wanted to fill the gap in facilities for young children in the area and boost playtime at the busy community hub - and they can now do so with a grant of £1,206 from the Isles Lottery.

Uig Pantomime have also boosted the Centre’s funds with a donation of £500.

Striving to attract more families to visit and to settle in this part of the Isle of Lewis, the Committee which runs the popular centre, which includes a seasonal café and museum, can now improve amenities for pre-school children by purchasing soft play equipment and large play items for indoor play.

A spokesperson for the Uig Community Centre Association said: “We need people in Uig and providing more play facilities will make a huge difference to people and to the quality of life.

“We can now provide good quality larger items for soft play and physical activity for the wet and windy days, to provide opportunities for interaction, stimulation and socialisation for the families who live locally all year round and also for visitors who can pass some time while at the cafe and museum in the large community hall which is part of the complex run by Uig Community Centre Association.

“In addition, a club can now be started for the younger children to attend which will involve football and soft tennis as we have two fathers locally who are football and tennis coaches respectively.”

The Centre had been chosen as the first project in the Uig/Lochs/Breasclete area to benefit from funds from the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery launched five months ago.

Funds for this area are distributed by the Muaitheabhal Trust and Friends and all funds from tickets sales between now and end March 2018 will now go to North Lochs Community Centre who will release details of their own Project shortly.

Residents in this area can directly benefit all local projects by taking part in the Lottery and be in with a chance of winning 3 Guaranteed Weekly cash prizes.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or call 0300 30 20 444. To date, more than £17,000 has been raised.

A spokesperson for the Western Isles Community Society who operate the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery (WILL) said: “We are delighted to have enabled the purchase of such worthwhile equipment to the Uig Community Centre.

“The Centre is a wonderful asset to the local community and those visiting the area, and the addition of more playtime facilities will be a real boost. We now look forward to providing funds to upgrade the North Lochs Community Centre and viewing the Committee’s exciting plans.

To support this project and others through Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery, log onto www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or call 0300 30 20 444.