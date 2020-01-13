New rules on energy efficiency for your home

New rules for energy efficiency in the home are being proposed by the Scottish Government which will compel homeowners to make improvements.

A new, legally-binding standard for home energy efficiency from 2024 onwards is being proposed to help tackle climate change and eradicate fuel poverty.

The Scottish Government is now seeking views from home owners on what this standard may look like, and how they can help people meet it.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “We are facing a global climate emergency and for our part, the Scottish Government is doing all we can to tackle climate change.

“That is why we are supporting home owners to make their homes warmer and cheaper to heat.

“Social landlords are already making excellent progress towards their energy efficiency target and with this standard, we will help home owners to do the same. “By the end of 2021, we’ll have allocated more than £1bn since 2009 to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency to make homes warmer and cheaper to heat.”

Responses will help develop the Energy Efficient Scotland programme and shape the next steps for action in owner-occupied housing.

Legally binding standards are already in progress in both social rented and privately rented homes.

Currently, 62 per cent of homes are owner-occupied, but only 38 per cent of these have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or above.

Locally Tighean Innse Gall (TIG) will be conducting a series of local engagement events across the islands.

The aim of these is to gain wider input into the consultation, to make sure the Scottish Government take into account local opinions and issues pertinent to the community.

The consultation will be open until March 26th.

See more information on the consultation at: https://www.gov.scot/publications/energy-efficient-scotland-improving-energy-efficiency-owner-occupied-homes/