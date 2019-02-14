New Social Security jobs to deliver face to face benefits service in the Western Isles

The Western Isles is set for a jobs boost thanks to Social Security Scotland who announced this week that 100 jobs across Scotland will be in post by the end of the year.

Once recruited the teams will deliver a face to face service for those who need it most in their communities.

The drive will see 32 team leaders recruited first, followed by a further 68 support workers later in the year.

There will a local team in each local authority area in Scotland, including the Western Isles.

Once fully operational, there will be approximately 400 local delivery posts in place across Scotland.

Social Security Scotland is a new public service that has been created by the Scottish Government to deliver a number of devolved and new benefits including devolved benefits for families on low incomes, disabled people, carers, and young people entering the workplace.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville made the announcement while in Stornoway as part of a visit to the Highlands and Islands.

She said: “This is another major step in growing Scotland’s first social security agency and shows the community approach we are taking which is based on our principles of dignity, fairness and respect.

“We are looking for people who share our ambition to deliver a public service that people in Scotland can be proud of – one that is designed to support people when and where they need it.

“The Scottish Government is committed to family friendly working and a healthy work/life balance and we’re determined to do all we can to bring in the many skills and experience you get from a diverse workforce and across the country. “We’ll be offering job opportunities with a wide variety of working patterns that will also suit people living in more rural and remote areas or with other responsibilities such as caring.”

David Wallace, Chief Executive, Social Security Scotland said: “This is an exciting time for us as we grow our team further across the country, including areas like the Highlands and Islands where communities will benefit from a flexible community team.

“The opportunities in these roles will include; leading and developing a team of advisors, providing day to day operational support and delivering a positive client experience.

“These positions would be ideal for people who can work independently, have excellent inter-personal skills, who lead by example, and are passionate about people and are focused on providing an excellent social security service to Scotland’s citizens.”

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Leader Roddie Mackay said of the news: “Clearly the creation of new jobs in The Islands is to be welcomed and this decentralisation of employment opportunities is something the Comhairle has long advocated. We would hope this will set an example for other public agencies to follow.”

For further information and to apply visit: WEBSITE