New sports directory is launched

A new sports and activities directory has been created with the purpose of encouraging people to lead a more active lifestyle.

The directory will help residents and visitors find sports facilities and other useful details of clubs and organisations in Lewis and Harris which promote sport and leisure.

There are a variety of different sports and activities in the area and the directory is a great idea as a ‘one-stop’ showcase helping you to find contact details for clubs and organisations.

There is a cornucopia of activities and sports featured with everything to appeal to all activity levels and interests.

With more than 40 sports and activities to take part in within 40 minutes of Stornoway, everything from ten-pin bowling and shinty to dance and angling is featured

The directory, which is sponsored by Lews Castle College UHI, will be available from various outlets, keep an eye out for it on your travels.