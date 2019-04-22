New Stornoway town centre homes are officially opened

A new block of flats, which will provide 12 new homes, was officially opened by Aileen Campbell, Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Local Government during her visit to Stornoway at the end of last week.

The complex will be known as ‘Langley Apartments’, and is located on the site of the former Stag Bakery on Stag Road.

The name was suggested by Stornoway Historical Society to commemorate the late Abraham Langley, a former Town Councillor, Bayhead Sub-Postmaster and a prime mover in the creation of the Lewis Retirement Centre.

Tenants will be able to move in to their new homes on April 23rd.

The development cost £1.34 million of which £868k is being funded by Scottish Government Grant.

HHP’s Chairman, Norman Macleod said: “It is a pleasure to attend this opening and see the difference HHP has made on Stag Road.

“The former bakery was disused for a significant period of time and I am delighted to see HHP and Lewis Builders transform the site to provide high quality, affordable homes in a high demand area.”

Communities and Housing Committee Chair, Kenny John MacLeod commented: “On behalf of the Comhairle, we are delighted to see the transformation of Stag Road with this development, and thank Ms Campbell for officially opening Langley Apartments.

“We also thank Stornoway Historical Society for suggesting such a fitting name for the development and ensuring Abraham Langley’s name will live on in the area he worked in as Sub-Postmaster, and supported as Town Councillor.

“This is another example of successful partnership working between the Comhairle, HHP and TIG, with support from the Scottish Government.”

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “I am delighted to officially open these new homes. Everyone deserves a warm, safe place to call home. It gives people a sense of belonging and creates strong, connected communities.

“Housing is a priority for our government and we’ve set an ambitious target to deliver 50,000 affordable homes by 2021, with at least 35,000 of these being for social rent.

“This is backed by £3 billion - the single biggest investment in, and delivery of, affordable housing since devolution.”