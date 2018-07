The Nicolson Institute in Stornoway held their annual prizegiving for students last week just before the end of term.

The sun shone for the prizewinners as they collected their certificates and silverware in recognition of all their hard work during the last year.

Here are all of the prizewinners together, see this week’s Gazette - out Thursday, July 5th - to see our Picture Gallery of all the groups and individuals from the ceremony.