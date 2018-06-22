Nominate your local Health Hero

People across the Western Isles are being asked to nominate their local health heroes as the search for Scotland’s most dedicated healthcare professionals gets underway.

The Scottish Health Awards pay tribute to the NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who make such a difference to so many.

Every year, thousands of Scots owe their wellbeing and even their lives to the commitment and passion of healthcare professionals whose extraordinary efforts often go unrecognised.

Now, patients, their families, work colleagues and members of the public have the chance to help them get the recognition they rightly deserve at the 17th annual Scottish Health Awards this November.

The Scottish Health Awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of individuals and teams delivering high quality health care throughout Scotland.

Shona Robison, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, said: “Each year the Scottish Health Awards provide an important opportunity to recognise and celebrate the work of those dedicated individuals and teams who deliver high quality health and care services to the people of Scotland.

“In the year of the 70th Anniversary of the NHS, we can reflect on how far we have come, adapting and evolving to meet changing needs and increasing demands on our services, while remaining absolutely committed to the founding principles of an NHS free at the point of delivery.

“We continue to be able to make a difference to people’s lives thanks to our dedicated staff, working across the NHS, partners in health and social care, voluntary organisations and more.

“Every achievement and success over the past 70 years wouldn’t have happened without their hard work and commitment and I’d like to thank them for their continued dedication, despite the challenges they face.

“The Scottish Health Awards recognise both the outstanding contribution of frontline health and social care workers but also shines a light on those who work so hard behind the scenes in support roles to ensure Scotland has the highest standard of health and care services.

“I hope that during the 10 week nomination period, patients, the public and staff will take the opportunity to nominate the people who are at the forefront of delivering consistent, reliable and responsive health and social care services in Scotland.”

To nominate, go to: WEBSITE

Nominations close at 5pm on August 30th.