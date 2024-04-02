Official Opening of Goathill Project Development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Goathill Development Project consists of the 52 bedroom Taigh Shiphoirt Care Home, 50 Unit Bremner Court Housing with Extra Care development and 74 affordable homes.

The development, has been delivered by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar & Hebridean Housing Partnership in conjunction with the Western Isles Integration Joint Board. The care home and housing with extra care facility was built by construction and civil engineering business McLaughlin & Harvey and the affordable homes were built by local firm O’Mac Construction.

The project team worked closely with the Dementia Services Development Centre at the University of Stirling to achieve a dementia-friendly environment. Taigh Shiphoirt (Seaforth House) was designed with four wings for small group living, arranged around safe courtyard spaces. This design maximises natural daylight and has provided a welcoming, familiar environment for residents. Taigh Shìphoirt also accommodates a daycare facility occupied by Solas (Alzheimer Scotland), a corporate training suite and a new location for the Faire community alarm service.

Joe Fitzpatrick MSP, Cllr Kenny Macleod (CNES), Maree Todd MSP, Gordon Macleod (HHP)

Bremner Court provides a 15-bed respite facility on the ground floor with 35 flats on the first and second floors which enable people to live independently in their own home while having support provided to meet the individuals specific needs.

The 74 homes on Sinclair Avenue are a mix of 16 Shared equity with the remainder being for rent. There is a mix of family and one bedroom accommodation. The homes are heated by Air Source Heat Pumps and are highly insulated to minimise running costs for households.

Speaking at the opening of the event Cllr Kenny Macleod, thanked all those involved and praised the partnership working and sharing of expertise that had made the project possible. Mr Macleod also singled out the work of staff in prioritising the care of residents throughout the process.

Maree Todd MSP, Social Care Minister, said: “It is wonderful to see the establishment of the Goathill Housing and Care Home development enabling people with care support needs to live and thrive within their community.

“This development is a great example of what joint working can achieve and I commend Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, the Integration Joint Board and Hebridean Housing Partnership for the delivery of a project that will provide support for many years to come.

“The Feeley Report recognised the importance of providing care support to people in their local community and the need for enabling and person centred models of care. This is what I want to see put in place across the country through the development of the National Care Service and I am greatly encouraged to see the Western Isles already making progress in these important areas.”

Cllr Kenny Macleod, Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “I would like to thank all those involved in delivering these fantastic facilities. This project is having and will continue to have a transformational and lasting impact on the Western Isles. The delivery of a project of this scale was only possible thanks to collaboration and the sharing of expertise between partners and has now set the standard for future projects of this type. I would like to give a particular mention to our social care staff. Our staff have had to contend with staff shortages a pandemic and the upheaval of a move to a new facility. Throughout all these challenges our staff have prioritised the care of residents and ultimately it is them that have made the successful delivery of this project possible.”

Gordon Macleod, Chair of Hebridean Housing Partnership, said: “We are proud to have played a major role in making this ambitious development a reality. It is a once in a generation project which provides high quality homes for many households and also enables some of the most vulnerable in our communities to continue to live independently in a safe and supported environment. We are very grateful to the Scottish Government and their More Homes team for their support and to the Comhairle, OMAC Construction, McLaughlin and Harvey and our other partners. It is only through excellent teamwork that this project has been successfully delivered.”

Paul Griffen, Managing Director, McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “The construction of this project was complex and challenging due to the location and the added complication of a global pandemic. Throughout, with a collaborative approach, we were determined to deliver a state-of-the-art care home and extra care facility that can be used by residents and families on the island for years to come. We’re proud to see it opened today.”

A Look Inside the Project.

Last year Comhairle nan Eilean Siar published a virtual tour of the development. The virtual tour segments can be viewed in Gaelic and English by clicking on the links provided below.

Gaelic