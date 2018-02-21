Old Stag Bakery site

The corner of Stag Road in Stornoway is to be transformed by the construction of 12 new homes on the site of the former Stag Bakeries.

The homes, made up of eight two-bedroom and four one-bedroom properties, are being built by Lewis Builders and should be ready for tenants by April 2019.

The cost of the development is £1.05 million of which £868,000 is being funded by Scottish Government Grant.

Katrina Rowlands, HHP’s development manager, said “HHP are delighted that this development will transform the former bakery site whilst also providing much needed high quality new homes in this area of Stornoway.” Cllr Kenny John MacLeod, the chairman of the Comhairle’s Communities and Housing Committee, said “I am very pleased to see work getting under way on another new HHP development. As well as helping to meet the demand for housing in the town, the 12 new flats will replace a former commercial building that has lain empty for many years.

“The new homes will have a very positive impact on the Bayhead area and will contribute towards the regeneration of Stornoway.”