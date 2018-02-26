On the case to safeguard bagpipes

Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band are safeguarding their Bagpipes with new cases as they prepare to represent the Isles at New York’s Tartan Week this April.

The band are the current beneficiaries of funds from Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery (WILL) tickets sales in the Uist area and are using this welcome funding to purchase bagpipe cases and host a Homecoming event following Tartan Week.

John Daniel Peteranna, Chair of SLPB said: “We are very grateful to the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery for their recent award. We will be using part of the award to buy bagpipe cases for the band.

“Bagpipes are fragile instruments, and prone to damage. They are always being carried around, in and out of cars and buses. They are an awkward shape to pack, and stow away.

“We have never had the luxury of bagpipe cases before and this will be a big asset to the band. Cases will make transportation of the bagpipes much easier and less risky.

“The remainder of the award will go towards a homecoming event after the band return from New York, where they will be participating in “Tartan Week” in April this year.”

He added: “The band is made up of very talented and dedicated young musicians who deserve the best support we can give them.

“We wish them well in the New York venture, and look forward to seeing them on TV. They will be great ambassadors for Uist and the Western Isles.”

A spokesperson for the Western Isles Community Society who operate WILL said: “We are delighted that funding from WILL will enable the band to purchase bagpipe cases and support their Homecoming event for the Uist community.

“We wish them well with the trip as they showcase their talents on the international stage.”

Residents in all areas of the Western Isles ad beyond can directly benefit all local projects by taking part in the Lottery and be in with a chance of winning three guaranteed weekly cash prizes.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or call 0300 30 20 444.