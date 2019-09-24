Opening the gate for new facilities, buildings and roads in Newton area of Stornoway

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are working with a local developer to create infrastructure that will create new facilities, buildings and roads within the Newton area of Stornoway.

Plans to show these developments will be hosted at DR Macleod’s offices on Island Road, Stornoway on Wednesday 25th September from 4pm to 6pm.

Members of the public, businesses and any interested parties are encouraged to come along to see and discuss the plans for a vacant and derelict site within the area.

DR Macleod, who will be the developer lead in the Newton Gateway project, said: “Newton Gateway is a new development proposal intended as a key driver in the regeneration of the Newton area.

“This development would bring a disused site into purposeful use, providing new, modern commercial facilities for both new and existing businesses in the Western Isles.

“We believe the proposed development would bring a vitally needed boost to the local economy and the surrounding area, encouraging new ventures and growth of existing businesses whilst providing a significant boost to employment.”

The Comhairle’s Chairman of Sustainable Communities, Donald Crichton said: “We are very encouraged to hear of the new plans for Phase 2 of Stornoway Regeneration.

“Following on from existing works being carried out at Goat Island and the transformation of former mill buildings in Newton, these targeted interventions will create more jobs, infrastructure and visually improve the area.”