​Ross Cowie (1960 – 2024)

Ross suffered a cardiac arrest aged 46

Ross Cowie, who died this week, was a Skye man through and through whose commitment to the charity he founded has left a huge mark throughout Scotland and beyond; nowhere more so than in the Western Isles.

Lucky2BHere, has supplied at least 200 defibrillators throughout the Western Isles, while building an army of trained volunteers who know what to do in case of an emergency. It can be said with absolute certainty that lives have been saved as a result.

Ross developed a close relationship with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar who, in 2018, became the first authority in Scotland to instal defibrillators in every school and include emergency training in the primary curriculum, in response to his campaign.

He founded the charity Lucky2BHere and worked tirelessly to extend the coverage of life-saving defibrillators in communities

Typically, Back Free Church held an event last month to raise funds for a Lucky2BeHere defibrillator. Ross’s successful model was that organisations must show a commitment not only to raise funds but also to train responders and so the network grew.

A mainstay of Skye shinty, Ross was at a quiz night in Skye Camanachd clubhouse in 2006 when he suffered a cardiac arrest. The only ambulance in the north end of Skye happened to be two minutes away. “They got me back with the defibrillator. I was 46 and pretty fit at that time”, Ross recalled. He came from a family with a history of heart disease and early deaths.

He was helicoptered to Raigmore where his life hung in the balance for weeks. Ross suffered another 13 cardiac arrests but survived to tell the tale. As he recovered, he always came back to the single thought that if the ambulance had not happened to be close by, he would have died. Out of this awareness, Lucky2BHere was born.

Shortly after the Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, Ross said: “The chances of surviving a cardiac arrest are as little as one in 20. In Denmark, they are one in four. The key difference is Emergency Life Support Training, which means that, in Denmark, anyone can do something before an ambulance gets there”. Every Danish player had known exactly what to do and he had the same ambition for Scotland.

By 2009, he had formalised his determination to make a difference by creating the charity. “At that time”, he recalled, “there were hardly any defibrillators in the whole Highlands and Islands. Even ones in places like bus stations and public halls were locked and you had to phone someone for the key – which largely defeats the purpose”.

Ross’s contribution to transforming that situation over the past 15 years was phenomenal. He was a thoughtful man of many parts and his work with Lucky2BeHere will be a long lasting memorial.

A few years ago, I attended a fund-raising dinner in Inverness and wrote afterwards: “The evening ended with a Gaelic song, Mo Ghleannan Taobh Loch Liobhann. The singer was the first person to be saved by a Lucky2BHere defibrillator after collapsing on-stage in Poolewe Hall in full flow with that song. This time he finished it. Hard to argue with!”

