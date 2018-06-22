Outer Hebrides Tourism is looking for a new boss

An Outer Hebrides destination organisation is looking for a Chief Executive to lead and spearhead the delivery of its strategy.

Outer Hebrides Tourism (OHT) is the industry body which promotes the Outer Hebrides as a world-class visitor destination and champions and supports tourism businesses.

The organisation is looking for someone who is inspired by and passionate about the islands as a being an excellent place to work, live, visit and study.

The position closes on July 1st and is being supported by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

OHT already has a strong track record in delivering projects such as the Outer Hebrides branding, Eat Drink Hebrides and the Hebridean Way.

OHT currently employs a full-time tourism development officer who is supported by a board of directors working voluntarily. It secured £168,206 from HIE to support the Chief Executive post in its first three years.

Rachel Mackenzie, area manager for HIE in the Outer Hebrides, said: “Tourism is a key sector for HIE and one that can make a significant contribution to the economy of the Outer Hebrides. We are delighted to support this post and to be working with our partners to pursue global opportunities to grow the visitor economy in the islands to maximise the potential of our world-class assets.”

OHT is well on track to delivering the ambitious Tourism Outer Hebrides 2020 strategy which aims to grow the value of tourism to £74m by 2020.

The new Chief Executive will be tasked with working with the board to continue this good work and to develop its successor strategy.

