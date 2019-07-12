Over 15,000 households helped by Scottish Government’s flagship energy efficiency scheme

Western Isles homeowners are being encouraged to contact Home Energy Scotland this summer to see if they could qualify for free heating systems and insulation through the Scottish Government’s flagship energy efficiency scheme.

Since its launch nearly four years ago the Scottish Government’s Warmer Homes Scotland scheme has helped 15,000 qualifying householders.

In most cases each household has so far received over £4,000 of home energy saving improvements such as central heating, boilers, renewables systems and insulation measures.

Alison Craig, Home Energy Scotland’s Highlands and Islands advice centre manager, said: “We want to hear from you to see if we can help. Particularly if you’re struggling to keep up with your bills or finding your home hard to heat.

“Warmer Homes Scotland could be the solution and it’s available now so you can get support before the cold weather arrives again.

“All you need to do is contact us at Home Energy Scotland and chat to one of our friendly advisors, free of charge, to see if you could benefit.

“We offer free and impartial advice, so even if you don’t qualify for Warmer Homes Scotland we can explore other support that may be available, such as discounts from your energy supplier.”

Miss B, a mother of two from Lewis, had a new heating system installed via the scheme.

She said: “It all went very smoothly and happened very quickly, much more quickly than I thought. I have a warm house, and it’s even warmer now than when I had heating here before. And it’s really easy to use.”

Call Home Energy Scotland free on 0808 808 2282 or visit homeenergyscotland.org for more information on current help and support from Warmer Homes Scotland and other schemes.

Home Energy Scotland is funded by the Scottish Government and managed by the Energy Saving Trust, with a mission to help people in Scotland create warmer homes, reduce their bills and help tackle climate change.