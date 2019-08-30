An appeal for more supporters to help local fundraiser group with their charitable efforts

The local fundraising group for Alzheimer Scotland is currently critically low on active members.

Marion MacInnes, Locality Leader, Alzheimer Scotland Western Isles, said: “We really appreciate all the fantastic support we have locally at various fundraising events, such as our annual Memory walk, but we are really in critical need of new members who can regularly help us plan and support to deliver fundraising events.

“These are non office bearer roles - we already have a chair, secretary and treasurer in place.

“People can give as much or little time as they can. We promise there are not too many long boring meetings!”

The group face the same challenges as other local charities. An increase in demand for support and funding restraints means fundraising is more vital than ever to be able to sustain existing activity.

Marion added: “Every penny raised locally goes directly into the local service to support people with dementia and their families.

“This means all fundraised income is of direct benefit to people living within our communities.

“We support people from the very early stages through their journey to the more advanced stages and include personalized support for younger people with a diagnosis.

“Whether it is to help make sure people continue to have access to a local Dementia Advisor or for the wide range of Community Activities we offer - your help can make a huge difference.

“We’d love to hear from people from all age groups. Please contact us on 01851702123 or email mmacinnes@alzscot.org