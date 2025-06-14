​An OBE dedicated to the brave women of Afghanistan

John and Lorna Norgrove set up the charity in memory of their daughter

​The Lewis couple who created a charity in memory of their daughter, to help women and children in Afghanistan, have been awarded OBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

In 2010, John and Lorna Norgrove set up the Linda Norgrove Foundation after the loss of Linda, who was a senior aid worker in Afghanistan. She was kidnapped and died during an attempted rescue by US forces.

One of many successes for the Foundation, despite the Taliban’s return to power, was to bring 19 medical students from Afghanistan to Scotland last year to complete their medical studies, following a long and complex operation.

In response to the award of OBEs, the couple – who live in Mangersta, Uig, said: “We are honoured to have received this recognition of the work being carried out by the Linda Norgrove Foundation. We are a tiny charity, mostly volunteers, who all share the same goal – to make life better for women and children in Afghanistan.

“Having put a lot of effort into sponsoring women to study medicine in Afghanistan, we were heartbroken when the Taliban stopped them from attending university. We were privileged to have the chance to bring some of them here to Scotland last year to continue their studies at Scottish universities.

“We dedicate this honour to all those brave women who remain in Afghanistan, or who have made the decision to leave their homes and families behind to move abroad and continue their studies and careers. Their struggle continues and they are the real heroes of this story.”