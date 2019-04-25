BBC Radio Scotland launches search for Scotland’s Singer/Songwriter of the Year

BBC Radio Scotland is on the hunt for the country’s newest star with a brand new award to find Scotland’s Singer/Songwriter of the Year 2019.

The search will launch on Thursday, May 2nd on BBC Scotland’s Quay Sessions with Roddy Hart when chart-topping Scots singer/songwriter, Lewis Capaldi, performs before a live audience in Glasgow.

Entrants will be able to apply online via a link on the BBC Radio Scotland website, details of which will be released during the programme.

The winner will be announced on BBC Music Day in September at a special event hosted by Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross.

Ricky, an acclaimed singer/songwriter, is also host of BBC Radio Scotland’s Another Country.

Entrants, who must be over 17, will be asked to submit short videos, featuring an original composition and a cover version of a favourite song by 5pm on Friday, May 31st.

The award will be judged by a panel of industry insiders. Entries will be shortlisted by the judges to 10 who will then go to public vote in early September.

The top 4 from the public vote will perform at a live final where the judges will select the recipient of the BBC Radio Scotland Singer/Songwriter of the Year 2019 award.

The final four will be mentored by songwriter and producer, Davie Scott.

Davie, lead vocalist with The Pearlfishers, is also a leading light in the University of West Scotland’s Masters in Songwriting course.

The grand finale will take place on BBC Music Day on Thursday, September 26th.

Ricky Ross said: “Great storytelling is at the heart of a great song. The lyric, the right chord change, the story and how that connects emotionally with us every day make a great song part of our lives.

“This award is a fantastic opportunity for aspiring singer/songwriters in Scotland and I am delighted to be involved.”

BBC Radio Scotland executive producer, Sharon Mair, said: “As far as musical talent is concerned, Scotland has always punched well above its weight.

“BBC Radio Scotland has been at the forefront of developing musical talent in Scotland for the past 30 years and I am so pleased we are launching this award, which will provide a great platform for new talent looking for opportunities in 2019.”