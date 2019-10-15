Boost for local youth groups as Calmac’s community fund to be expanded

Demand from west coast youth groups for CalMac’s new Community Fund has been so strong the company are expanding it.

The ferry and harbour operator is looking for a further round of applications from non-profit organisations looking for support for a project or activity that will benefit young people aged 26 and under.

Organisations based in a mainland port or island the company serves can apply for £500 to £2000.

So far the Fund has supported 39 projects from woman’s football in the Outer Hebrides, to the Campbeltown Sea Cadets and a Gaelic youth club on Skye.

CalMac’s Director of Community and Stakeholder Engagement, Brian Fulton said: “We have been bowled over by the demand from groups up and down the west coast.

“There is clearly a need for this type of support within the communities we serve, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of the Fund for another round this year.

“So far we have made awards to some truly innovative projects that will really make a difference to the lives of young people in our island and coastal communities.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what this next batch of applications brings in.”

Application form and full terms and conditions at www.calmac.co.uk/communityfund.