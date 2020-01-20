Breast screening bus is back in the Western Isles this spring and summer

Breast screening is back in the Western Isles in 2020

If you’re a woman over 50, the combination of checking your breasts and attending your regular breast screening appointments gives you the best chance of being diagnosed early - and surviving - breast cancer.

In the last round of screening across the Western Isles, which took place in 2017, almost one in four women didn’t take up the offer of screening, with only 77 per cent of women attending their appointment.

Ignoring the invitation leaves women at risk.

NHS Western Isles Director of Public Health, Dr Maggie Watts, said: “Breast cancer remains a common cancer in Scottish women but it’s also very treatable when caught early. I encourage every woman who receives an invitation for breast screening, to attend their appointment. We are using locations across the islands to make it easier for women to be screened; the appointment only takes a few minutes and the staff are welcoming and helpful.”

Attending your appointment is important. It involves having X-ray images taken of your breasts (mammograms).

If you are due to attend for the first time or are worried about what might happen in the appointment, it is recommended you have a look at the Health Scotland video, in which actress Elaine C. Smith has her breast screening appointment.

The video is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOplwRPhq1o.

The breast screening bus will be in locations across the Western Isles from January until June 2020 so look out for it and for your appointment.

If you are over 70 and wish to be screened you can book an appointment by calling 01463 705416.

The dates for each screening in each location are:

Lewis: 21st January to 17th April

Harris: 27th April to 7th May

Barra: 11th May to 14th May

Uist: 18th May to 12th June