Celtic Connections concert honours An Lanntair at 40

Norrie "Tago" Maciver will be one of the performers at the special concert on Friday

Last week it was Peat and Diesel. This week it is the turn of An Lanntair to take the stage at Celtic Connections, with a special performance at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday (January 31) in honour of the arts centre’s 40th anniversary this year.

​An evening of traditional music and song from the isles, featuring a host of island talent, will take place in the Strathclyde Suite of the concert hall.

Norrie Tago MacIver, Calum Alex Macmillan, Jane Hepburn Macmillan, Andrew Yearley and Ceitlin Smith will be among those gracing the stage “to honour the impact and importance of the Stornoway arts venue”, according to Celtic Connections.

The concert, entitled An Lanntair@40, recognises the arts centre’s “enviable” musical programme and “world-class” special projects, curated and devised by An Lanntair stalwart Alex Macdonald. Alex is the venue’s head of performing arts and cultural projects and was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame in 2023.

Celtic Connections described An Lanntair’s work as “stretching across community, national and international platforms” while also keeping the distinctiveness of the place and the creativity of the Gaelic language and culture “central to its programme.

“As winners of various traditional music awards over the years, the centre has also developed a reputation not only for its enviable music programme, but as producers of world-class Gaelic language events such as Hebridean Women, An Treas Suile and The Murdo Macfarlane Songbook.”

Other special projects include the Between Islands series, which collectively promoted the heritage and culture of Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

Norrie “Tago” Maciver said: “An Lanntair and the programming from Alex has contributed so much to the island music scene and has kept the islands’ language and culture at the centre of our music scene.

“The special programmes that Alex commissions aren’t just for An Lanntair and Heb celt but they go on to perform at festivals all over the world which helps promote our language and music.

“An Lanntair has given the chance for some of the best local and international artists to come and showcase their talents on its stage. I've had the privilege to play at An Lanntair many times over my career and it’s always great to be asked back.”