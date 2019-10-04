Challenge Poverty Week - Tighean Innse Gall drop in session

Anti-poverty groups from across the Western Isles are coming together to call for more compassion to break the grip of poverty on people’s lives.

Tighean Innse Gall are hosting an informal drop in session at the TIG offices, 13-15 Francis Street, Stornoway on the 10th October 10am-1pm to show how they can help those on benefits or low incomes tackle high energy costs, poor facilities in their homes and help with low cost home ownership.

This is a Scotland wide campaign designed to show that poverty exists and affects us all in some way.

Stewart Wilson TIG CEO commented: “Our biggest task in the Western Isles is tackling fuel poverty.

“We help hundreds of clients each year lower their energy consumption and bills through insulation measures, energy efficiency works and energy advice.

“Our highly skilled staff are able to help make such a difference to people’s lives by informing them of their rights to benefits and signposting to sister agencies, helping clients understand their usage and how to insulate and heat their homes.

“We would therefore really encourage people to take advantage of our drop-in session this week.

“They can make sure their home is ready for the winter months and by acting on our expert advice they could save significant sums of money.”