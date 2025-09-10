​Communities left “blind-sided” by pool closures

Supporters have claimed that rural swimming pools provide a vital service in the communities

​Communities in north Lewis have reacted with dismay after an internal document at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar proposed closure of Lionel and Shawbost swimming pools in a far-reaching package of cost-saving measures.

While numbers using the facilities are low compared to the main sports centre in Stornoway, supporters claim they offer a vital lifeline for families and closure would exacerbate the problems of attracting and retaining a working age population – a key policy area for the Comhairle itself.

The threat to the swimming pools and other possible cuts have added fuel to recent debate over council funding by the Scottish Government which has cost Comhairle nan Eilean Siar more than £250 million – an 18 per cent cut which is by far the highest in Scotland.

The proposals are contained in the Comhairle’s budget folder for 2025-26 which is due to come before councillors. Other than high running costs, finding staff for the facilities has been a challenge.

Murdo Macritchie, a board member of the community-owned Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn, said: “The community were taken aback that the closure of the pools in Lionel and Shawbost was even under consideration by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, though it seems this is something they have been looking at since February.

“Right now it is unclear as to what has been agreed and what the next steps are. There is talk of a consultation process but it isn’t clear what the consultation will be about and if there is a chance of being able to reverse any closure decision.”

He added: “Everyone is feeling blindsided and lacking the facts. As a community, we hope that we can work with the Comhairle to find a solution that works for everyone.”

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Ness Community Council on Tuesday evening.

In a statement afterwards, they said: “It is widely known that for some years now CnES has been dragging its feet in discussions with Spòrsnis, the community-run sport and recreation facility serving the north of Lewis, that might have resulted in a cost-effective and reliable service for our communities.

"Now we are told that the service is financially unsustainable and that people will have to travel to Stornoway to learn to swim or to swim recreationally. For many people in the north of the island that necessitates a sixty-mile round-trip. How many families can afford that extra cost in time and money?”

Agus Rennie, chair of Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn, added: “The Urras places Health and Wellbeing as a priority in our Strategic plan and works hard with community partners to maintain facilities in the community. It is shocking to discover that the council swimming pools in Lionel and Shawbost are now cited for closure, and we join with the community councils and others to express our concern.”

Horshader Community Development Trust in Shawbost said they were “deeply concerned” at the move. “This proposal runs counter to the needs of our island communities at a time when the Outer Hebrides faces serious demographic challenges,” they said.

“With an ageing population and ongoing efforts to attract and retain young families, access to local recreational facilities is not a luxury – it is a core part of creating sustainable, healthy and attractive communities.”

Fiona Jefferson, chair of HCDT, added: “If we are serious about addressing depopulation, about supporting our ageing community and making rural villages viable places to live, then we cannot strip away the very facilities that make them liveable in.”

The Trust called on “the people of Shawbost and the West Side to stand together: we need policies that integrate housing, health and recreation to build resilient communities for all generations – not short term cuts that weaken them”.

Aileen Elder, chair of the Shawbost School Parent Council, said parents “feel strongly” about the possibility of closure. “We have only recently managed to reinstate after-school swimming lessons in Shawbost and they were so well applied for that we have filled both our level one classes, and the waiting list too.

“There is a fear of centralisation with the closure of resources in rural communities like ours and we hope that through consultation the council will reconsider and recognise the benefits of rural pools and the need for swimming resources on the island.”

Prospective Labour candidate, Donald Mackinnon – who learned to swim in the Shawbost pool – said: “The proposed closures would be a backwards step for rural Lewis with implications for the health and the safety of residents. I urge the Comhairle to rethink this proposal and engage with the local community on securing a future for both pools.”

He pointed to the cumulative total of £251.2 million which has been cut from the Comhairle budget since 2013. “Yet again we see the pressures that endless cuts from the SNP in Edinburgh are having on the Comhairle’s ability to provide services in rural areas.

“This erosion of rural service provision cannot continue. We need a new approach to funding local government to get out of this spiral of decline. If we don’t, our rural areas will have no services left”.

Meanwhile, Highlands and Islands Tory MSP, Tim Eagle (pictured) joined criticism of John Swinney’s inaccurate claim that Ministers have no say in the distribution formula which is, in fact, a matter for annual negotiation between Ministers and COSLA.

Mr Eagle described Mr Swinney’s claim as an “abdication of responsibility” and added: "The only people who can sort this out are Ministers at Holyrood because they hold the purse strings. John Swinney knows this better than anyone, which is what makes his comments all the more extraordinary."

​