Community asked to choose name for Lionacleit sports area in honour of WW1 fallen

A short-list of proposed names for Sgoil Lionacleit’s running track & pitch area has been released by the Comhairle, with the community being asked to vote for their choice of new title for the facility.

The move comes after the track and pitch area was awarded ‘Centenary Field’ status through the Fields in Trust Centenary Fields Programme, securing the area ‘in perpetuity for recreational activity’ to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in World War 1.

Three potential names have been shortlisted –

The White Swan Park (Pàirce na h-Eala Bàine), which, the Comhairle states ‘refers to the title of the Gaelic love song composed by Dòmhnall Ruadh Chorùna from North Uist, at the Battle of the Somme during World War One’.

Eilean Dorcha Field of Remembrance (Pàirce Cuimhneachaidh an Eilean Doirche), which, organisers state: ‘gives the haunting effect of a Dark Island’, but also ‘gives you that home feeling and the area in question and Fields of Remembrance is in memory of those men and women who died to give our generation a better quality of life’.

The People’s Remembrance Field (Pàirce Cuimhneachaidh an t-Sluaigh) which the Comhairle states, ‘distinguishes the area as a space for everyone and the name ‘Remembrance Field’ is in clear recognition of those who lost their lives during World War One’.

The on-line poll is open until 6 November.