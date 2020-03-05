Coronavirus (Covid-19) information

Communities across the Western Isles will be aware from the widespread media coverage, of the spread of the new coronavirus infection called Covid-19.

This virus has spread from China to many different countries, including Scotland. Almost all of the people in the UK, including Scotland, who are currently being identified as having Covid-19 have been in contact with the virus abroad.

NHS Western Isles is well prepared to manage people who have caught Covid-19 infection.

People who have returned from one of the affected areas listed on the ‘NHS Inform’ website or who have had contact with someone diagnosed with the disease AND who have symptoms should phone their GP or NHS 24 on 111 and they will advise on what to do.

It is vitally important that someone who possibly has Covid-19 does NOT attend their GP or go to hospital unless told to do so.

In an emergency, they should call 999 and state that they have been to an affected area.

There are some simple measures that everyone can take to reduce their risk of contracting or spreading this virus.

Always cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze; if you don’t have time for a tissue then cough or sneeze into your sleeve, not your hand.

Use paper tissues and dispose of them in a bin. Wash your hands often with soap and warm water, especially after going to the toilet and before handling food.

Wipe down frequently used hard surfaces with a household cleaner. Face masks are not of benefit to prevent catching the infection although they can help reduce spread if worn by someone with the infection.

Remember – coughs and sneezes spread diseases – catch it, bin it, kill it.

More information about coronavirus infection, Covid-19, can be found on NHS Inform www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19