Crossroads Care Harris gets a boost thanks to local wind power project

Muaitheabhal Community Wind Farm Trust (MCWFT) have announced a three year funding package for Crossroads Care Harris.

The funding of £15,000 over the next three years will give this vital and important community service stability and allow the volunteer committee to plan for the future.

The money for community benefits comes from the wind turbines on the Eisgein Estate in Lewis, which the MCWFT distributes.

Muaitheabhal Trust Chairperson, Iain M Maciver, said: “The Trust fully appreciate the valuable contribution Crossroads Care Harris continues to offer people in need of their caring support.

“We are pleased to commit this funding to contribute towards the groups operational costs over the next three years.

“Without the selfless sacrifice of the volunteers involved such provision would not be available and this contribution from Muaitheabhal very much recognises that fact.”

Crossroads Care Harris was set up in 1985 initially to provide respite care for carers.

Over the years the organisation has evolved providing a wide range of services to people in their own homes.

The service reduces admission to hospital, allows carers a break to pursue other interests and supports young people with disabilities.

Presently there are ten carers supporting 34 service users.

Accepting the award on behalf of Crossroads Care Harris, Chairperson Mrs Dolly Maclean, commented: “We are extremely grateful to Muaitheabhal Community Wind Farm Trust for this generous donation.

“Costs of delivering a respite and support service for elderly and vulnerable people and their carers within the local community increase year on year.

“This donation at a time when the service is experiencing increasing demand gives us a measure of security and peace of mind for the future.”