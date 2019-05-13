Dìleab EP Due out this Summer!

On Saturday, 11th May, over 50 choir members from Sir E Scott (junior and senior choir), Laxdale Primary, Stornoway Primary and The Nicolson Institute came together at Studio Alba on Seaforth Road, Stornoway, to record the Dìleab EP which is due to be available to buy in the summer.

Evelyn Coull Macleod, Multimedia Manager at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “The EP will feature many of the songs which were performed at the sold out Dìleab concert in December.

“We do, of course, hope that the community will support the work done by the pupils once again by buying the EP when it’s launched later this summer.

“While it is fantastic to see the progression of Dìleab as a project, it is even more rewarding for us to follow the pupils’ development and this EP gives them another platform to showcase their considerable talents.

“This is just the start of Dìleab 2019 and we have lots of other exciting plans to follow on from last year’s success.

“Very soon we will be releasing more details about a special gig in November 2019 involving our young people and top class bands.”

The Dìleab EP will feature local artist Willie Campbell, who wrote all the songs, along with other musicians from the community.

Songs on the EP will include:

In Honour of the Past (Willie & band featuring pupils from Sir E Scott. Sir E Scott Choir to accompany in chorus)

Innse Gall (Willie & band featuring Sir E Scott School, The Nicolson Institute, Stornoway Primary & Laxdale Primary)

My Time Wasn’t at Hand (Willie & Band plus Senior Nicolson Institute Choir)

We Sleep at Peace (Willie & Band, with Uist backing choir)

Wave to the West (Willie & Band with Barra backing choir)