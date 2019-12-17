Fairytale of Stornoway lyrics

Do you fancy learning the full lyrics to Peat & Diesel’s Fairytale of Stornoway (their brilliant revamp of The Pogues Fairytale of New York)?
Check out the single and support the band’s march up the charts at: https://music.apple.com/album/fair-of-stornoway-feat-mairead-single/1491099688
And you can sing along with them, thanks to P&D’s lyrical genius below:
Fairytale of Stornoway by Peat & Diesel
Was Christmas Eve babe, in the drunk tank
An old man said to me, I won’t see another one
And then he sang a song, by Donnie Dotaman,
I turned my face away, and dreamed about you
Got on a lucky one, came in eighteen to one
I’ve got a feeling, that this year’s for me and you
So happy Christmas,
I love you baby
Can’t see a better time, when all our dreams come true
They’ve got cars big as bars,
They’ve got rivers of gold
When the wind goes right through you, like it does in Cromore
When you first took my hand, on a cold Christmas Eve
You promised me ‘Broadbay’ was waiting for me
You were handsome, You were pretty,
Queen of Stornoway City
When the band finished playing, they cried out for more
The Blones they were swinging, old Bodachs were singing
We kissed on the corner, then danced through the night
And the boys of the SY Village Byre, were singing “Eilean Fraoich”
And the bells were ringing out for Christmas Day
Tha thusa làn Cac, Tha thusa làn Guga
Tha mise dol dhachaigh gu Eilean mo ghràidh
You Radan, you Meppan, you Cailleach, you Bleggard
Tha do Thoin fleeking salach, I’m off to my bed
And the boys of the SY Village Byre, were singing “Eilean Fraoich”
And the bells were ringing out for Christmas Day
I could have been someone,
Well so could anyone
You took my sheep from me, when I first found you
I kept them with me babe, I put them with my own
Can’t make it all alone, I’ve built my flock around you
And the boys of the SY Village Byre, were singing “Eilean Fraoich”
And the bells were ringing out for Christmas Day