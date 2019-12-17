Fairytale of Stornoway lyrics

Do you fancy learning the full lyrics to Peat & Diesel’s Fairytale of Stornoway (their brilliant revamp of The Pogues Fairytale of New York)?

Check out the single and support the band’s march up the charts at: https://music.apple.com/album/fair-of-stornoway-feat-mairead-single/1491099688

And you can sing along with them, thanks to P&D’s lyrical genius below:

Fairytale of Stornoway by Peat & Diesel

Was Christmas Eve babe, in the drunk tank

An old man said to me, I won’t see another one

And then he sang a song, by Donnie Dotaman,

I turned my face away, and dreamed about you

Got on a lucky one, came in eighteen to one

I’ve got a feeling, that this year’s for me and you

So happy Christmas,

I love you baby

Can’t see a better time, when all our dreams come true

They’ve got cars big as bars,

They’ve got rivers of gold

When the wind goes right through you, like it does in Cromore

When you first took my hand, on a cold Christmas Eve

You promised me ‘Broadbay’ was waiting for me

You were handsome, You were pretty,

Queen of Stornoway City

When the band finished playing, they cried out for more

The Blones they were swinging, old Bodachs were singing

We kissed on the corner, then danced through the night

And the boys of the SY Village Byre, were singing “Eilean Fraoich”

And the bells were ringing out for Christmas Day

Tha thusa làn Cac, Tha thusa làn Guga

Tha mise dol dhachaigh gu Eilean mo ghràidh

You Radan, you Meppan, you Cailleach, you Bleggard

Tha do Thoin fleeking salach, I’m off to my bed

And the boys of the SY Village Byre, were singing “Eilean Fraoich”

And the bells were ringing out for Christmas Day

I could have been someone,

Well so could anyone

You took my sheep from me, when I first found you

I kept them with me babe, I put them with my own

Can’t make it all alone, I’ve built my flock around you

And the boys of the SY Village Byre, were singing “Eilean Fraoich”

And the bells were ringing out for Christmas Day