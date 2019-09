It is the first days at school for these little islanders, who started Primary One in August.

This week we are featuring the classes from Sgoil an Rubha, Point and Sir E.Scott in Harris, can you spot your star pupil?

Sir E Scott Primary School's Primary One class.

If you would like to order a Primary One class photo, get in touch with us at: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk

Sgoil an Rubha's Primary One class.