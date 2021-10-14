Former chair calls for legal advice on Storas Uibhist rule change

Ballot papers are due to be sent out from next Monday in advance of the agm

… requiring the membership’s consent to what he regarded as a “substantially flawed” change to the organisation’s governing rules “is absolutely fundamental to the principles of a community company”

Now, John MacMillan – who served as director, vice-chair and chairman of Storas - said: “On the face of it, it is simply not possible for the Storas board to change the rules which, by their own admission, requires membership approval and then proceed on the basis of assuming that approval has been given.

“If they have taken legal advice which shows that this approach is in order, then so be it. However, if it is not legally correct then everything that flows from it – including the election of directors – will be flawed and open to subsequent challenge and financial risk.

“It is not enough for the current directors or their chief executive to assert that they are entitled to do what they are doing. It is entirely reasonable to ask them to produce the legal advice on which their actions are based”.

Meanwhile, four candidates have put themselves forward for election to fill the place available on the board under the new rules. They are Norman MacAskill who is seeking re-election, along with Agnes Dehu, Gilbert MacInnes and Kevin Morrison.