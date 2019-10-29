Funding boost for children services in the Western Isles

The Comhairle has been allocated nearly £40k in additional funding by the Scottish Government for the support of ‘looked-after’ children in the islands.

In a statement following the annoucement of the award, the Comhairle said that the funding was ‘a very welcome sum for children who have very specific needs’, and has committed the award to provide a worker for ‘targeted interventions and support’ for care experienced young people across the Western Isles.

The service will focus on ‘improving attainment and increasing participation and engagement, especially where there are poverty factors and other disadvantages’.

Announcing the funding, part of a £12m fund awarded across Scotland, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said:

“Improving the education and life chances of all our children and young people is the defining mission of this government.

“However, we know that many young people living in, or leaving, the care system may face barriers to achieving their full learning potential.

“That is why we are providing local authorities with more than £12 million this academic year to support work which seeks to raise attainment for care experienced children and young people through targeted action.”