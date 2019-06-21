Gala Ball is official launch for Eilidh’s Trust - event remembers the Manchester Arena victim

The Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust will officially launch in September with a gala ball in Glasgow’s Oran Mor featuring top class acts and entertainment from across Scotland.

Singer and broadcaster Michelle McManus, actor and comedian Sanjeev Kohli, Glasgow Hebridean band Trail West and bagpipe rock band Drums and Roses will join a host of young and upcoming musicians in a showcase of Scottish and Gaelic talent.

The Tartan and Tiaras Ball on 6th September will also act as a fundraiser for the trust to support its long-term ambitions.

Eilidh’s Trust was established in October 2018 in memory of 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod from the Isle of Barra who died along with 21 others in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

The trust aims to support music education for young people reflecting Eilidh’s own musical ability and enjoyment as a piper and member of the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

The trust will also manage and maintain a permanent memorial to Eilidh and a garden of remembrance and reflection on Barra.

The black tie event will include young musicians from across the Highlands and Islands reflecting the ethos of the trust to support music opportunities for young people.

Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh’s Trust said: “The Tartan and Tiaras Ball will be our official launch event after several months of hard work to establish ourselves and carrying out our first major fundraising events.

“We are so grateful that so many talented people are supporting us on the night, to celebrate the trust and to help drive forward our work.

“The ball promises to be a lively and fun affair bringing together a range of talents with established performers sharing a stage with the next generation of musicians. There will definitely be something for everyone to enjoy.”

“We are also grateful to Glasgow’s Oran Mor for being so accommodating and supportive of Eilidh’s Trust.”

Michelle McManus added: “I am delighted to be supporting Eilidh’s Trust at their launch event.

“Their ambition to support future young musicians is something in which I believe passionately and I want to play my part in helping them provide support and creating opportunities for our young people.

“I have a personal link to Barra and Vatersay having spent many happy times there and I know how important Eilidh’s Trust is to that amazing community. The Trust and community deserve our support, they certainly have mine.”

Compere for the event will be actor Sanjeev Kohli, famous for playing Navid in BBC Scotland’s Still Game and is currently starring in River City.

He said: “Hosting the launch of Eilidh’s Trust is an honour and I look forward to welcoming everyone to the event - I may even brush up on my Gaelic for it.

“The ball will be a real launch pad for the trust by celebrating what it has achieved since so far and what it strives to achieve.

“By giving a platform to young musicians to showcase their talents demonstrates the trust’s commitment and intent to support our future musicians. I look forward to hearing their performances.”

Ian Smith of Trail West added: “We are looking forward to joining everyone at the gala ball and helping to officially launch Eilidh’s Trust in style.

“Music will be a big part of the night so we are delighted to be adding a strong island flavour to the occasion.

“We will be making sure that everyone is on their feet to celebrate the work and ambition of the trust and create a night to remember.”

Tickets for the Tartan and Tiaras Ball are on sale via Eventbrite priced at £85 each with tables of 12 available for £960.

The black tie event which starts at 6pm will consist of a drinks reception, a three course meal, entertainment, ceilidh and auction.