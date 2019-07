Sunday 21st July 2019, exactly 10 years from the commencement of Sunday ferries saw 3 fully booked sailings depart Stornoway for Ullapool.

“No demand” was the watchword of the anti-Sunday ferry campaign from 2007-9.

Ten years later, Western Isles tourism is flourishing with weekend car access, which hopefully has also stemmed somewhat the decades-long young people’s post-education migration from Harris/Lewis?

David Clegg

