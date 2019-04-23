Get set for Stornoway’s Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Walk

Peppa Pig is in training for this year’s Stornoway Muddy Puddle Walk which will take place on Saturday May 4th in aid of Save the Children.

The first Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Walk took place in Stornoway last year and was a great success with over £1,000 raised to support children in need around the world.

The walk is being organised by local mums in conjunction with the Lewis branch of Save the Children. The event is also being supported by the Bayhead Community Association and with sponsorship from the Western Isles Lottery.

The Multimedia Unit at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are also assisting this year by providing a Gaelic element to some of the resources for the event.

Michelle Macleod, Organiser said: “We are very excited to be holding another Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle Walk in Stornoway and we hope that families will come along on May 4th for a fun morning in the park while also raising vital funds for Save the Children.

“We are very grateful for all the support we received at last year’s event from the community and also local businesses.

“The sponsorship from the Western Isles Lottery means we can have our very special guests Peppa and George Pig leading our walk once again and we are very grateful to them for that support.

“Entry is by donation on the day so please come along and join us!”

This year is extra special for Save the Children which is celebrating its 100th.anniversary and local appeals always receive a great response, Earlier this month over £800 was raised in Stornoway for the Mozambique Cyclone Appeal.

This year’s Walk will set off from Bayhead Playpark at 11am and will follow the same route as last year – proceeding to Porter’s Lodge and turning left into the Castle Grounds along to the YM bridge and then back to the Park. The route is suitable for all ages and abilities.

A JustGiving page has also been set up for the event for those who wish to sponsor their little ones: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-macleod5

Last year families and nurseries that took part across the UK helped to raise an incredible £225,000 for Save the Children’s vital work and since its launch in 2017, Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children has generated a fundraising total of almost half a million pounds.