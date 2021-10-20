Goathill development
Hebridean Housing Partnership have announced the successful completion of the second phase at Sinclair Avenue – part of the wider Goathill development.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:43 am
A total of 14 homes have been handed over in this section – eight for social rent and six for purchase through the New Supply Shared Equity scheme. This latest phase brings the total number of homes completed at this site to 42 units. The next stage of eight homes is due to complete in January, with the final stage of 22 due in September.
Applications are now being accepted for the shared-equity properties and the starting price for 60 per cent equity is £117,000.